Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.16

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.16 and traded as high as C$42.90. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$42.76, with a volume of 30,720 shares.

RCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$472.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.50 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.184977 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

