Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 507,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,465. The stock has a market cap of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 16,956,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 177.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,624,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,700 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

