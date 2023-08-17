Robinson plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Robinson Stock Down 2.1 %
LON RBN opened at GBX 93 ($1.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. Robinson has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £15.58 million, a P/E ratio of 678.57 and a beta of 0.79.
Robinson Company Profile
