Robinson plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Robinson Stock Down 2.1 %

LON RBN opened at GBX 93 ($1.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. Robinson has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £15.58 million, a P/E ratio of 678.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Robinson alerts:

Robinson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.