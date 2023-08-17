Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 8,034 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson comprises 6.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KW shares. TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.4 %

KW traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 159,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,356. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.24%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.