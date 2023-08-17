Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 20,950 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up approximately 1.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $107,390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200,050 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $24,637,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $22,963,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20,142.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,545,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,141. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.16%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

