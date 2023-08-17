Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 35,236 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 47.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $3,516,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 175,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.5% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.08. 96,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

