Rock Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.