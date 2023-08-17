Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 56,245 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,245 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,289,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $43,131,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,849. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

