Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROG

Rogers Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $270.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.95.

In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,832,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Rogers by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 226,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.