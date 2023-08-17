Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.16-1.21 EPS.

ROST traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $113.06. 3,398,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,901. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. SpectralCast reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.67.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

