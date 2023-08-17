Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $265.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $276.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.72.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

SBAC stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,567. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $348.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.07.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,078,000 after purchasing an additional 249,121 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

