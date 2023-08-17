Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.94.

Ag Growth International stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$31.02 and a twelve month high of C$63.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.02.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 4.5018477 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

