Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $9.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

