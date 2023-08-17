Royal Bank of Canada Raises HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 825

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.89) to GBX 820 ($10.40) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.16) to GBX 1,000 ($12.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.56) to GBX 722 ($9.16) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $746.20.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,692. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,420,000 after purchasing an additional 438,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HSBC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,718,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,799,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,150,000 after buying an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

