Royal Bank of Canada Raises Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

RUSMF traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. Russel Metals has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $29.69.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

