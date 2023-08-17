Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

RCL opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.22 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 718,182 shares of company stock valued at $57,773,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

