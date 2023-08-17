RoyaLand (RLND) Plans to Raise $6 Million in August 21st IPO

RoyaLand (RLND) plans to raise $6 million in an initial public offering on the week of August 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,300,000 shares at $5.00 per share.

RoyaLand has a market-cap of $77 million.

Revere Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

RoyaLand provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “RoyaLand is a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed experience calledÂ myRoyal.World, primarily centered around a mobile-first massively multiplayer online role-playing game, or MMORPG, calledÂ TheRoyal.Land. (Incorporated in Bermuda)Â We are actively focused on developing a novel, interactive and immersive game based on a player-empowered design. We plan to build proprietary digital avatars and provide opportunities to players to earn in-game reward currency, build virtual land, and own their online assets while enhancing all of these features with premium incremental in-game content. We are developingÂ TheRoyal.LandÂ andÂ myRoyal.WorldÂ in collaboration with our founder, the Monaco-based grandson of the last King of Italy, Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, who claims the titles of His Royal Highness, Prince of Venice, and Prince of Piedmont and is also referred to in this prospectus as the hereditary â€śPrince of Italy.â€ť In addition, with the support of and affiliation with seven other royal families and families with legal, hereditary or historically based claims to royal positions in Russia, Albania, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Lesotho, and Mecklenburg collectively referred to as the Royal Families,Â TheRoyal.LandÂ is intended to deliver this unique past-meets-future entertainment experience. We believe thatÂ TheRoyal.LandÂ will introduce the first historically inspired monarchy-based MMORPG, founded by the Prince of Italy and reinforced by the Royal Families. Note: RoyaLand is a start-up company with no revenues. Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the six-month period that ended June 30, 2022. The company was founded on Jan. 18, 2022. (Note:Â RoyaLand filed its F-1 dated June 30, 2023, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 1.25 million shares at $5.00 to raise $6.25 million. The company filed confidential IPO documents on March 1, 2023.) “.

RoyaLand was founded in 2022 and has 0 employees. The company is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street Hamilton, Pembroke, HM11 Bermuda +1 441 295 1422 and can be reached via phone at +1 441 295 1422 or on the web at https://www.theroyal.land/.

