RPC Group (LON:RPC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $792.60

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 792.60 ($10.05) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($10.06). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($10.05), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 792.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 792.60. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15.

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

