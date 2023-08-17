RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

RPT Realty Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RPT opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $848.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 38.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RPT Realty by 40.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in RPT Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

