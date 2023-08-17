RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,046.25 ($13.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS1 shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.59) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.32) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of RS1 opened at GBX 731.78 ($9.28) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 765.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 855.37. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 710.40 ($9.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,162 ($14.74).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. RS Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,500.00%.

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath bought 6,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 803 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £49,962.66 ($63,380.26). In other RS Group news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.20) per share, with a total value of £233,160 ($295,775.72). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath bought 6,222 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 803 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.66 ($63,380.26). Insiders have bought 51,622 shares of company stock worth $40,776,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

