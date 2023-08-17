RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

