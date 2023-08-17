Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rubellite Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Rubellite Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE RBY opened at C$2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.37 million and a P/E ratio of 2.94. Rubellite Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.10.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

