Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.93.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Trading Down 0.2 %

Russel Metals Company Profile

Shares of TSE RUS traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.54. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$24.53 and a 12-month high of C$39.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.