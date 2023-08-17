Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $1,116,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $1,102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $576,337.80.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $257,115.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $1,123,500.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.45. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

