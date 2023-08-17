Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $1,116,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $1,102,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00.
- On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.
- On Friday, August 4th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $576,337.80.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.
- On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $257,115.50.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $1,123,500.00.
Ryan Specialty Stock Performance
NYSE:RYAN opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.45. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RYAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYAN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryan Specialty
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.