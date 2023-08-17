Ryder System (NYSE:R) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,280 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $1,659,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,692.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,634 shares of company stock worth $16,265,337 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Ryder System by 14.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

