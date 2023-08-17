Ryvyl Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ryvyl in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.
Ryvyl Price Performance
RVYL opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. Ryvyl has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryvyl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.
Ryvyl Company Profile
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.
