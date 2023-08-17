Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 1.5 %

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 488,221 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

