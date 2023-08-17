Safe (SAFE) Tops One Day Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00013362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $73.57 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00155510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00048221 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028559 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003723 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.52575901 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

