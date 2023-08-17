Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,137,094.17 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 47,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,137,094.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $131,996.76.

On Wednesday, August 9th, John Bicket sold 210 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $5,163.90.

On Tuesday, August 1st, John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,467,118.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,163,665.44.

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,593,272.40.

On Tuesday, July 11th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,501,171.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,308,843.15.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $2,315,492.28.

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,775,199.70.

Samsara Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IOT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

