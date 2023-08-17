Sanders Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $104,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 389,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,210. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

