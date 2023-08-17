Sanders Capital LLC Has $884.62 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,665,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $884,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 3,194,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,891,688. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

