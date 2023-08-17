Sanders Capital LLC Sells 154,207 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,585,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,207 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 6.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 3.85% of HCA Healthcare worth $2,791,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.96. 424,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

