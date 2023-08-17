Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading Down 5.5%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sandfire Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandfire Resources
Sandfire Resources Stock Performance
About Sandfire Resources
Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sandfire Resources
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.