Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $133.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. 2,784,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 839,903 shares of company stock valued at $81,991,038. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Datadog by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

