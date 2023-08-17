Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Underperform

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6 %

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 106,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

