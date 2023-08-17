Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 1279831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.41 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

