Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,165,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 866,355 shares.The stock last traded at $42.75 and had previously closed at $42.89.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 106,077,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,913 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,925 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 310,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

