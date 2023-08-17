Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,745,000 after buying an additional 1,123,280 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after buying an additional 1,384,467 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,940,000 after purchasing an additional 394,448 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

