Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,008. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

