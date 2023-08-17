Scotiabank Cuts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $15.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a sell rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of MAG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 161,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 137.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,886 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

