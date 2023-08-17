Scotiabank Raises Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$34.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAPIF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Saputo Stock Performance

About Saputo

OTCMKTS:SAPIF remained flat at $20.69 during midday trading on Monday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081. Saputo has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $28.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

