Scotiabank Raises Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$34.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAPIF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saputo
Saputo Stock Performance
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.