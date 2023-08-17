Scotiabank Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$55.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Trisura Group Company Profile

Shares of TRRSF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.76. 805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

