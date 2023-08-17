Scotiabank Trims Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Target Price to $43.50

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $43.50 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PWCDF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday.
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
