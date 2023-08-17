Scott Genereux Sells 500 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Genereux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

ROK opened at $295.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.13 and a 200-day moving average of $296.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

