Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 240,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 180,732 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.03.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 73.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

