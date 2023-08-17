SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.64. 5,033,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,991. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. SEA has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 5,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

