SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

SEA Price Performance

SE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. SEA has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

