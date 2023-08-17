SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.88.

NYSE SE traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,885,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SEA has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SEA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

