SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. SEA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS.

SEA Trading Down 1.6 %

SEA stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.68. SEA has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $88.84.

Get SEA alerts:

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.