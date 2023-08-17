SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. SEA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS.
SEA Trading Down 1.6 %
SEA stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.68. SEA has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $88.84.
Institutional Trading of SEA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on SE
SEA Company Profile
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEA
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.