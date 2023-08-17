Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

SGEN stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.03. The stock had a trading volume of 218,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,571. Seagen has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day moving average of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

